Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Publish Data About Covid-19 in Institutional Care

Click to expand Image A resident in a nursing home in the village of Sosnovskoye in Omsk region, opens a bag with sweets during a visit of volunteers as part of the "Old Age for Joy" charity project. © 2019 REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko (Moscow) – Russian authorities should publicly release detailed information about the spread of Covid-19 in state institutions for older people and people with disabilities, Human Rights Watch said today. Releasing this information would allow state officials and private actors to respond effectively and prevent further deaths. News media and charitable groups…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ COVID-19: Fighting conflict and coronavirus in Nigeria's Borno
~ Limits on Autonomy in Weapon Systems
~ Mongolia: RSF calls for media reform to tackle corruption
~ More than three decades after Tiananmen, China remains press freedom’s number one enemy
~ Burundi: Intimidation, Arrests During Elections
~ People with Disabilities Needed in Fight Against Climate Change
~ US: Trump Attacks Social Media Platforms
~ Rights Language in Algeria’s Draft Constitution No Comfort to Jailed Journalist
~ US: Senate Should Reject EARN IT Act
~ Boys’ Drawings Expose Greece’s Broken Detention System
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter