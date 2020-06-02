Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mongolia: RSF calls for media reform to tackle corruption

CampaignsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Mongolian political parties and the candidates to the coming legislative election to voice their commitment to support newsroom independence as the best way to tackle corruption.With legislative elections in Mongolia approaching on June 24th, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has asked candidates and political parties to commit to improving media freedom in the country as a

© Reporters without borders


