Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More than three decades after Tiananmen, China remains press freedom’s number one enemy

NewsAs the world commemorates the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on democracies to unite to defend freedom of the press, a fundamental right claimed by the protesters and which Beijing is now attacking on a global level.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Burundi: Intimidation, Arrests During Elections
~ People with Disabilities Needed in Fight Against Climate Change
~ US: Trump Attacks Social Media Platforms
~ Rights Language in Algeria’s Draft Constitution No Comfort to Jailed Journalist
~ US: Senate Should Reject EARN IT Act
~ Boys’ Drawings Expose Greece’s Broken Detention System
~ Rights Language in Algeria’s Draft Constitution No Comfort to Jailed Journalist
~ Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week
~ UN appeals for restraint, ‘social cohesion’ as protests across the US continue
~ Mozambique: Authorities must respect and observe human rights as they continue to pursue armed opposition groups in Cabo Delgado
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter