Human Rights Observatory

China: No Justice for Tiananmen Emboldens Abuses

Click to expand Image   People fill Tiananmen Square in front of the Mausoleum of late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong and the Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing, on May 17, 1989.   © File photo (New York) – The Chinese government should accept responsibility for the massacre of an untold number of peaceful pro-democracy demonstrators around June 4, 1989, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should cease all harassment of families of victims and activists for commemorating the occasion and censorship of discussions of the crackdown. “China’s government never paid a price…

