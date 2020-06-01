Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Authorities must respect and observe human rights as they continue to pursue armed opposition groups in Cabo Delgado

Mozambican government troops must protect civilians as they carry out operations against armed opposition groups in Cabo Delgado and ensure all necessary and reasonable measures are taken to prevent the crimes under international law or human rights violations that have marred past military raids in the northern province, Amnesty International said today.

© Amnesty International


