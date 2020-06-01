Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador: Repression and broken promises, the new face of the country after one year of President Bukele's government

After one year in government, Nayib Bukele and his administration have put national and international human rights communities on high alert as they now view El Salvador with great concern, Amnesty International said today.

© Amnesty International


