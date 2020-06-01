Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Invitation: Webinar discussion of ‘Who Killed Berta Cáceres?’ by Nina Lakhani

On Friday 5 June, at 11:30 am Eastern Time (09:30 am in Tegucigalpa), Amnesty International will host a webinar with British journalist Nina Lakhani to discuss her new book Who Killed Berta Cáceres? Dams, Death Squads, and an Indigenous Defender’s Battle for the Planet.

© Amnesty International -


