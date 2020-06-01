Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

People with Disabilities Needed in Fight Against Climate Change

Click to expand Image Volunteers tend to a man in a wheelchair and his partner, after they were rescued during flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey in Orange, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. © 2019 AP Photo/Gerald Herbert People with disabilities are at increased risk of the adverse impacts of climate change – including threats to their health, food security, water, sanitation, and livelihoods – the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a recent report. The report, the result of a historic resolution adopted by the Human Rights Council last July, examines the impacts…

© Human Rights Watch -


