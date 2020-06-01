Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Trump Attacks Social Media Platforms

Click to expand Image A moving billboard with an image depicting President Trump as Pinocchio circles the White House, May 28, 2020. © 2020 Eric Kayne/AP Images for AVAAZ (Washington, DC, May 29, 2020) – President Donald Trump’s May 28, 2020 executive order, Preventing Online Censorship, is a profound attack against online freedom of expression globally, Human Rights Watch said today. The executive order aims to make the social media companies’ general protection from liability under Section 230(c)(1) of the Communications Decency Act contingent on whether they moderate content in “good…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ El Salvador: Repression and broken promises, the new face of the country after one year of President Bukele's government
~ Invitation: Webinar discussion of ‘Who Killed Berta Cáceres?’ by Nina Lakhani
~ Facebook and Red Cross Launch #AfricaTogether, a Campaign Calling for Vigilance against Covid-19
~ People in Institutions in Brazil at Risk from Covid-19
~ International humanitarian law 101: IHL and COVID-19
~ IHL 101: IHL and COVID-19
~ US: Fueled by years of Trump’s demonization of the media, unprecedented violence breaks out against journalists covering protests
~ Jordan: For Abla, ICRC’s cash support has come at the right time
~ Trump/Twitter: Could everyone calm down and look at the big picture?
~ Confirmed Death of Alleged Rwandan Genocidaire
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter