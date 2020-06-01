Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Rights Language in Algeria’s Draft Constitution No Comfort to Jailed Journalist

Click to expand Image An Algerian demonstrator holds the Algerian national flag as he stage a protest against the government in Algiers, Algeria, Friday, Nov.29, 2019.  © 2019 AP Photo/Toufik Doudou If imprisoned Algerian journalist Khaled Drareni managed to get a copy of the draft constitution Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune circulated in early May, he might savor the irony. The draft – like the current constitution – provides that “No press offense shall be punished by imprisonment.” The draft even strengthens the current provision defining pretrial detention as an “exceptional…

© Human Rights Watch -


