Human Rights Observatory

US: Senate Should Reject EARN IT Act

Click to expand Image A view of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on May 28, 2020. © 2020 Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA via AP Images (Washington, DC) – The United States Senate Judiciary Committee should reject a proposed law that would jeopardize privacy and free expression rights without effectively protecting children from online sexual exploitation, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to the committee’s leadership. Children are entitled to specific protections for their safety, privacy, development, identity, and freedom of expression online. A nuanced and targeted approach…

