Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Boys’ Drawings Expose Greece’s Broken Detention System

Click to expand Image Ibrahim, a 14-year-old boy from Somalia, was detained by Greek police for almost three months at a detention center in Amygdaleza, a police-run detention facility on the outskirts of Athens, which houses adults but has a dedicated section for unaccompanied migrant children. Seventeen-year-old Kamrul from Bangladesh was also detained, first at a police station in Athens, and then in Amygdaleza, for more than six weeks. Ibrahim and Kamrul – whose names have been changed to protect their identities – both made drawings about the fear and misery they experienced in police…

© Human Rights Watch -


