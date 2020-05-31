Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jordan: For Abla, ICRC’s cash support has come at the right time

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ Trump/Twitter: Could everyone calm down and look at the big picture?
~ Confirmed Death of Alleged Rwandan Genocidaire
~ New Zika Cases in Brazil Overshadowed by Covid-19
~ Yemen Keeps Religious Minority Members Locked Up
~ People with Disabilities Needed in Fight Against Climate Change
~ Senegal/Chad: No Reparations for Ex-Dictator’s Victims
~ Germany to Protect Meatpacking Workers Better
~ The Case for Reparations in Tulsa, Oklahoma
~ US: Provide Reparations for 1921 ‘Tulsa Race Massacre’
~ Nepal: Amend Intrusive Intelligence Bill
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter