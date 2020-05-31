Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

People in Institutions in Brazil at Risk from Covid-19

Click to expand Image A psychiatric ward in an institution in Rio de Janeiro. Residents of most institutions in Brazil live in depersonalized conditions, have few if any personal belongings, and have little or no privacy. © 2016 Human Rights Watch On May 6, Brazil’s National Secretariat of Social Assistance published a federal regulation aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 in institutions for people with disabilities and homes for older people. The regulation, which provides guidelines for protection measures in institutions, could be crucial to saving lives, if fully implemented,…

