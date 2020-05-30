Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump/Twitter: Could everyone calm down and look at the big picture?

NewsThe heated debate triggered by Twitter’s decision to put fact-check warnings on Donald Trump’s tweets and the US president’s retaliation in the form of an “Executive Order on Preventing Online Censorship” needs to be refocused on the structural causes of the online information chaos, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says.On 26 May, Twitter began fact-checking Trump’s tweets for the first time and appended “Get the facts” links to two of his tweets claiming that use of mail-in ballots in the 2020 presidential electi

