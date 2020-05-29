Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Confirmed Death of Alleged Rwandan Genocidaire

Just days after the arrest in France of Félicien Kabuga, one of the Rwandan genocide’s alleged masterminds, came the announcement that the remains of another – Augustin Bizimana, the minister of defense at the time of the killings – were identified in a grave in Pointe-Noire, Republic of Congo. Click to expand Image Augustin Bizimana. Source : United States Department of State That Bizimana will not face his day in court is a loss for survivors and relatives of victims of the genocide. He is thought to have died around August 2000. In 1998, Bizimana was indicted on 13 counts of…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ New UN Day focuses on protecting education from attack
~ UN human rights office welcomes moves to curtail spread of hatred and violence online
~ South Sudan: COVID-19 response in April 2020
~ Somalia: Killing of health workers from rural clinic an appalling tragedy
~ COVID-19: research partnership launched with Harvard’s Department of Sociology on racism and xenophobia
~ More ‘can and must be done’ to eradicate caste-based discrimination in Nepal
~ US - After arrest of CNN crew covering Minnesota protests, RSF calls on US police departments to revisit press protections
~ Journalists attacked during far-right protests in Spain
~ The socio-cultural implications of COVID-19
~ Economic, Social and Environmental Reconstruction in the Lake Chad Basin with UNESCO
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter