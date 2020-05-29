Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Zika Cases in Brazil Overshadowed by Covid-19

Click to expand Image Raquel, 25, holds her daughter Heloisa in Areia, Paraíba state, Brazil. Raquel gave birth to twin daughters with Zika syndrome in April 2016. “I want to give my best to my daughters,” she said in an interview with Human Rights Watch.  © 2017 Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters As Covid-19 dominates headlines, the Zika virus silently continues to put women and children at grave risk in Brazil, and the country has not taken nearly enough steps to combat the mosquito-borne disease or help the families impacted by it. Brazil’s Ministry of Health identified 579 new suspected cases…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ New UN Day focuses on protecting education from attack
~ UN human rights office welcomes moves to curtail spread of hatred and violence online
~ South Sudan: COVID-19 response in April 2020
~ Somalia: Killing of health workers from rural clinic an appalling tragedy
~ COVID-19: research partnership launched with Harvard’s Department of Sociology on racism and xenophobia
~ More ‘can and must be done’ to eradicate caste-based discrimination in Nepal
~ US - After arrest of CNN crew covering Minnesota protests, RSF calls on US police departments to revisit press protections
~ Journalists attacked during far-right protests in Spain
~ The socio-cultural implications of COVID-19
~ Economic, Social and Environmental Reconstruction in the Lake Chad Basin with UNESCO
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter