Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen Keeps Religious Minority Members Locked Up

Click to expand Image In this file photo, members of the Baha'i faith protest in Sanaa, Yemen, during a hearing in the case of a fellow Baha'i man suspected of contacts with Israel and charged with seeking to establish a base for the community in Yemen, April 3, 2016. Arabic writing on the poster reads, "Baha'is are demanding justice and law in the case of Hamed." © 2016 AP Photo/Hani Mohammed Houthi authorities in Yemen continue to detain several members of the Baha’i religious minority group despite a senior Houthi leader having ordered their release in March. The detainees are being…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ New UN Day focuses on protecting education from attack
~ UN human rights office welcomes moves to curtail spread of hatred and violence online
~ South Sudan: COVID-19 response in April 2020
~ Somalia: Killing of health workers from rural clinic an appalling tragedy
~ COVID-19: research partnership launched with Harvard’s Department of Sociology on racism and xenophobia
~ More ‘can and must be done’ to eradicate caste-based discrimination in Nepal
~ US - After arrest of CNN crew covering Minnesota protests, RSF calls on US police departments to revisit press protections
~ Journalists attacked during far-right protests in Spain
~ The socio-cultural implications of COVID-19
~ Economic, Social and Environmental Reconstruction in the Lake Chad Basin with UNESCO
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter