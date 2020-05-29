Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

People with Disabilities Needed in Fight Against Climate Change

Click to expand Image Volunteers tend to a man in a wheelchair and his partner, after they were rescued during flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey in Orange, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. © 2019 AP Photo/Gerald Herbert People with disabilities are at increased risk of the adverse impacts of climate change – including threats to their health, food security, water, sanitation, and livelihoods – the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a recent report. The report, the result of a historic resolution adopted by the Human Rights Council last July, examines the impacts…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ New UN Day focuses on protecting education from attack
~ UN human rights office welcomes moves to curtail spread of hatred and violence online
~ South Sudan: COVID-19 response in April 2020
~ Somalia: Killing of health workers from rural clinic an appalling tragedy
~ COVID-19: research partnership launched with Harvard’s Department of Sociology on racism and xenophobia
~ More ‘can and must be done’ to eradicate caste-based discrimination in Nepal
~ US - After arrest of CNN crew covering Minnesota protests, RSF calls on US police departments to revisit press protections
~ Journalists attacked during far-right protests in Spain
~ The socio-cultural implications of COVID-19
~ Economic, Social and Environmental Reconstruction in the Lake Chad Basin with UNESCO
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter