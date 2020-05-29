Tolerance.ca
Senegal/Chad: No Reparations for Ex-Dictator’s Victims

Click to expand Image Photo courtesy of  the Association of Victims of the Crimes of Hissène Habré  © 2020 (Dakar) – The victims of the former Chadian dictator Hissène Habré have yet to receive any reparations four years after his historic atrocity conviction in Senegal, human rights advocates said today. On May 30, 2016, Habré was convicted of crimes against humanity, war crimes, and torture, including sexual violence and rape, by an African Union-backed Senegalese court and sentenced to life in prison. In a separate trial in Chad, a court on March 25, 2015, convicted 20 Habré-era security…

