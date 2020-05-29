Tolerance.ca
The Case for Reparations in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Reverend Robert Turner of the historic Vernon African Methodist Episcopal (AME) church, damaged in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, leads a reconciliatory pilgrimage of sorts from Mount Vernon AME to Tulsa City Hall every Wednesday, demanding "reparations now." © 2019 Ian Maule/Tulsa World Summary Methodology The Greenwood Massacre and its Legacy The Massacre The Massacre's Aftermath Obstacles to Rebuilding Greenwood Rebuilds, Subsequent Decline Redlining "Urban Renewal" Tulsa Today Poverty, Race, and Geography Health Nutrition Education Police Funding in Tulsa The Fight…

