Human Rights Observatory

Nepal: Amend Intrusive Intelligence Bill

Click to expand Image Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli attends this year's fiscal policy and programs during complete nationwide lockdown at federal parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal on Friday, May 15, 2020. © 2020 Photo by Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto via AP (New York) – Nepal’s Special Service Bill risks giving the national intelligence agency unlimited surveillance and search powers, Human Rights Watch said today. The proposed law, which permits communications interception without judicial oversight, should be revised to safeguard Nepalis’ vulnerable civil and political rights and their privacy.…

