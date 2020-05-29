Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ending Hungary’s State of Emergency Won’t End Authoritarianism

Click to expand Image Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, center, his deputy Zsolt Semjen and other government members and MPs of the governing Fidesz party vote on a draft law concerning extraordinary measures during the plenary session of Parliament in Budapest, Hungary, March 30, 2020.  © 2020 Zoltan Mathe/MTI via AP Images Following international outrage, the Hungarian government’s announcement to revoke the rule-by-decree and state of emergency law this week at first glance seems a positive step. But don’t let Orban’s authoritarian regime fool you. The government is ending the…

