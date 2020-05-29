Tolerance.ca
US: Trump Attacks Social Media Platforms

Click to expand Image A moving billboard with an image depicting President Trump as Pinocchio circles the White House, May 28, 2020. © 2020 Eric Kayne/AP Images for AVAAZ (Washington, DC, May 29, 2020) – President Donald Trump’s May 28, 2020 executive order, Preventing Online Censorship, is a profound attack against online freedom of expression globally, Human Rights Watch said today. The executive order aims to make the social media companies’ general protection from liability under Section 230(c)(1) of the Communications Decency Act contingent on whether they moderate content in “good…

