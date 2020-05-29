Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN human rights office welcomes moves to curtail spread of hatred and violence online

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© United Nations -


More
~ New UN Day focuses on protecting education from attack
~ South Sudan: COVID-19 response in April 2020
~ Somalia: Killing of health workers from rural clinic an appalling tragedy
~ COVID-19: research partnership launched with Harvard’s Department of Sociology on racism and xenophobia
~ More ‘can and must be done’ to eradicate caste-based discrimination in Nepal
~ US - After arrest of CNN crew covering Minnesota protests, RSF calls on US police departments to revisit press protections
~ Journalists attacked during far-right protests in Spain
~ The socio-cultural implications of COVID-19
~ Economic, Social and Environmental Reconstruction in the Lake Chad Basin with UNESCO
~ UNESCO and sustainable development in the Lake Chad Basin
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter