Human Rights Observatory

US - After arrest of CNN crew covering Minnesota protests, RSF calls on US police departments to revisit press protections

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled by the arrest of a CNN crew on the morning of May 29 during protests in Minneapolis. This is in violation of the First Amendment rights of these journalists, and authorities must ensure such unconstitutional actions are not repeated.Multiple members of a CNN crew, including correspondent Omar Jimenez, were

