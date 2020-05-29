Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The use of weapons and equipment in law enforcement operations

~ Covid-19: RSF urges Japan government to lift restrictions on access to press conferences
~ Mort confirmée d’un génocidaire rwandais présumé
~ Thailand: State of Emergency Extension Unjustified
~ UK: Children in England Going Hungry with Schools Shut
~ Singapore Judge Issues Death Sentence by Zoom
~ Myanmar: Hundreds Jailed for Covid-19 Violations
~ Victims of Iran-Afghan Border Drowning Deserve Justice
~ Kenya: Quarantine Conditions Undermine Rights
~ Kazakhstan’s ‘Reformed’ Protest Law Hardly an Improvement
~ Ai Weiwei’s Mass Activism Partnership with Human Rights Watch
