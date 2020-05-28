Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: brazilian media stop going to “dangerous” presidential press conferences

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the increasing aggressiveness of President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters towards journalists attending his press conferences, which has led many media outlets to announce that they will cease to go for the time being. The authorities must put a stop to these unprecedented and unacceptable threats to the media, RSF said.The decision to suspend attendance at the informal press conferences that Bolsonaro gives almost daily outside the Alvorada presidential palace in Brasilia was announced on 26 May by the Globo grou

© Reporters without borders


