Pakistan: RSF calls for independent investigation into journalist’s murder

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the authorities in southeastern Pakistan’s Sindh province to send a special independent team to investigate this week’s murder of a journalist in Dodapur, a small town near the city of Larkana, because there is every reason to doubt local police claims that it was an “honour killing.”

© Reporters without borders


