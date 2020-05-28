Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mort confirmée d’un génocidaire rwandais présumé

Quelques jours seulement après l’arrestation en France de Félicien Kabuga, l’un des cerveaux présumés du génocide rwandais, intervient l’annonce que les restes d’un autre génocidaire – Augustin Bizimana, ministre de la Défense pendant le génocide – ont été identifiés dans une tombe à Pointe-Noire, en République du Congo. Click to expand Image Augustin Bizimana. Source: Département d’État américain Le fait qu’Augustin Bizimana ne sera pas présenté devant les tribunaux est une perte importante pour les survivants et proches des victimes du génocide. Sa mort remonterait au mois…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Brazil: brazilian media stop going to “dangerous” presidential press conferences
~ Pakistan: RSF calls for independent investigation into journalist’s murder
~ Reimagining museums for the future
~ How to respond to tsunamis in times of social distancing? Follow the regional guidelines
~ #TheWorldin2030: Help UNESCO set the global agenda on the issues you care about!
~ The ICRC Data Protection Commission
~ Online community for national committees and similar bodies on IHL
~ Nepal: Authorities must deliver justice for Dalit killings
~ Visit us! New section at the Portal of Culture of Latin America and the Caribbean on how the region is facing Covid-19
~ #FREEKHALED: journalists from all over the world are mobilizing for Khaled Drareni
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter