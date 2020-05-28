Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal: Authorities must deliver justice for Dalit killings

Nepal’s authorities must immediately and effectively investigate the deaths of five Dalits, including a 12-year-old girl who had been forcibly married to her rapist, and deliver justice to the victims, Amnesty International said today.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Visit us! New section at the Portal of Culture of Latin America and the Caribbean on how the region is facing Covid-19
~ #FREEKHALED: journalists from all over the world are mobilizing for Khaled Drareni
~ Sudan: Making face shields for health care heroes
~ International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement appeals for 3.1 billion Swiss francs (3.19 billion US dollars) to curb COVID-19's spread and assist world's most vulnerable amid the pandemic
~ COVID-19 appeal: None of us are safe until we're all safe
~ Will TV presenter finally be produced alive in court today?
~ Visit us! New section at the Portal of Culture of Latin American and the Caribbean on how the region is facing Covid-19
~ UNESCO launches the first ResiliArt discussion in the Caribbean within the framework of Transculture Project to discuss resilient art responses to Covid-19
~ Hong Kong: Beijing Threatens Draconian Security Law
~ US: Don’t Sell Attack Helicopters to Philippines
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter