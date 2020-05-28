Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

#FREEKHALED: journalists from all over the world are mobilizing for Khaled Drareni

NewsSeveral well-known journalists have issued statements of support for their colleague Khaled Drareni, the RSF and TV5Monde correspondent in Algiers, who has been detained arbitrarily since March. See the one issued by Polish historian Adam Michnik, who is now the editor-in-Chief of Gazeta Wyborcza and who was himself jailed several times as an anti-communist dissident and was a leading Solidarity activist during the 1980s. Free Khaled Drareni!

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Nepal: Authorities must deliver justice for Dalit killings
~ Visit us! New section at the Portal of Culture of Latin America and the Caribbean on how the region is facing Covid-19
~ Sudan: Making face shields for health care heroes
~ International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement appeals for 3.1 billion Swiss francs (3.19 billion US dollars) to curb COVID-19's spread and assist world's most vulnerable amid the pandemic
~ COVID-19 appeal: None of us are safe until we're all safe
~ Will TV presenter finally be produced alive in court today?
~ Visit us! New section at the Portal of Culture of Latin American and the Caribbean on how the region is facing Covid-19
~ UNESCO launches the first ResiliArt discussion in the Caribbean within the framework of Transculture Project to discuss resilient art responses to Covid-19
~ Hong Kong: Beijing Threatens Draconian Security Law
~ US: Don’t Sell Attack Helicopters to Philippines
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter