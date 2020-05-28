Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: State of Emergency Extension Unjustified

Click to expand Image Thai Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-Ocha delivers a televised speech in Bangkok, Thailand, March 24, 2020.   © 2020 Royal Thai Government (Bangkok) – The Thai government’s extension of its state of emergency is an apparent pretext for violating basic rights, Human Rights Watch said today. On May 26, 2020, the government of Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha extended the draconian Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situation until June 30.  Since the state of emergency was declared on March 24 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the government…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Nepal: Authorities must deliver justice for Dalit killings
~ Visit us! New section at the Portal of Culture of Latin America and the Caribbean on how the region is facing Covid-19
~ #FREEKHALED: journalists from all over the world are mobilizing for Khaled Drareni
~ Sudan: Making face shields for health care heroes
~ International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement appeals for 3.1 billion Swiss francs (3.19 billion US dollars) to curb COVID-19's spread and assist world's most vulnerable amid the pandemic
~ COVID-19 appeal: None of us are safe until we're all safe
~ Will TV presenter finally be produced alive in court today?
~ Visit us! New section at the Portal of Culture of Latin American and the Caribbean on how the region is facing Covid-19
~ UNESCO launches the first ResiliArt discussion in the Caribbean within the framework of Transculture Project to discuss resilient art responses to Covid-19
~ Hong Kong: Beijing Threatens Draconian Security Law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter