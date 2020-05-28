Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Singapore Judge Issues Death Sentence by Zoom

Click to expand Image People walk past the Supreme Court in Singapore January 22, 2014. © 2014 Reuters Using Zoom video conferencing, a Singaporean judge on May 15 remotely sentenced a man to death by hanging. Punithan Genasan, 37, was found complicit in drug trafficking by coordinating 2 couriers to move 28.5 grams of heroin in 2011. Genasan denied any connection to the couriers but his defence was rejected. Genasan, a Malaysian national, was extradited to Singapore in January 2016, days after he was arrested in Malaysia. The death penalty is always abhorrent, but to deliver this sentence,…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Nepal: Authorities must deliver justice for Dalit killings
~ Visit us! New section at the Portal of Culture of Latin America and the Caribbean on how the region is facing Covid-19
~ #FREEKHALED: journalists from all over the world are mobilizing for Khaled Drareni
~ Sudan: Making face shields for health care heroes
~ International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement appeals for 3.1 billion Swiss francs (3.19 billion US dollars) to curb COVID-19's spread and assist world's most vulnerable amid the pandemic
~ COVID-19 appeal: None of us are safe until we're all safe
~ Will TV presenter finally be produced alive in court today?
~ Visit us! New section at the Portal of Culture of Latin American and the Caribbean on how the region is facing Covid-19
~ UNESCO launches the first ResiliArt discussion in the Caribbean within the framework of Transculture Project to discuss resilient art responses to Covid-19
~ Hong Kong: Beijing Threatens Draconian Security Law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter