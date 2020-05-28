Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya: Quarantine Conditions Undermine Rights

Click to expand Image Kenyans make their way home before the daily dusk-to-dawn curfew in Nairobi, Kenya, April 6, 2020.   © 2020 AP Photo/Brian Inganga (Nairobi) – Kenyan authorities are potentially facilitating transmission of the Covid-19 virus while forcefully quarantining tens of thousands of people in facilities that lack proper sanitation, protective equipment and food, Human Rights Watch, Kenya Human Rights Commission, and Journalists for Justice said today. The authorities have also held crowds of people in the arrivals area at the Nairobi airport for more than four hours with…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Nepal: Authorities must deliver justice for Dalit killings
~ Visit us! New section at the Portal of Culture of Latin America and the Caribbean on how the region is facing Covid-19
~ #FREEKHALED: journalists from all over the world are mobilizing for Khaled Drareni
~ Sudan: Making face shields for health care heroes
~ International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement appeals for 3.1 billion Swiss francs (3.19 billion US dollars) to curb COVID-19's spread and assist world's most vulnerable amid the pandemic
~ COVID-19 appeal: None of us are safe until we're all safe
~ Will TV presenter finally be produced alive in court today?
~ Visit us! New section at the Portal of Culture of Latin American and the Caribbean on how the region is facing Covid-19
~ UNESCO launches the first ResiliArt discussion in the Caribbean within the framework of Transculture Project to discuss resilient art responses to Covid-19
~ Hong Kong: Beijing Threatens Draconian Security Law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter