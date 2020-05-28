Tolerance.ca
Ai Weiwei’s Mass Activism Partnership with Human Rights Watch

Click to expand Image Masks imprinted with artwork by Ai Wei Wei, including symbols of free speech, surveillance, persecution, mass obedience, and defiance. These and others are for sale on eBay for Charity. Ai Weiwei, the famed Chinese artist and activist, is a creative thorn in the side of Chinese authorities. His activism gained prominence when he broke through the government cover up to commemorate the thousands of children who died during the Sichuan earthquake of 2008 due to shoddy school construction. Today, he is making a film about the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan. Ai’s work…

