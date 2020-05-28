Tolerance.ca
Amid COVID-19, we must not lose focus on violations and abuses in war

~ Visit us! New section at the Portal of Culture of Latin American and the Caribbean on how the region is facing Covid-19
~ UNESCO launches the first ResiliArt discussion in the Caribbean within the framework of Transculture Project to discuss resilient art responses to Covid-19
~ Hong Kong: Beijing Threatens Draconian Security Law
~ US: Don’t Sell Attack Helicopters to Philippines
~ Malta: Disembark Rescued People
~ Belarus: Activists, Journalists Jailed as Election Looms
~ Stop Backsliding on Use of Child Soldiers
~ Saudi Arabia: Free Adult Children of Ex-Official
~ New Database Threatens Right to Privacy in Russia
~ WHO Should Intervene to End Internet Shutdowns amid Pandemic
