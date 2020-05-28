Costa Rica First in Central America to Legalize Same-Sex

Tolerance.ca
Click to expand Image LGBT Rainbow Flag  © 2008 Ludovic Berton (Wikimedia Commons) Today, Alexandra Quiros and Dunia Araya were the first same-sex couple to marry in Costa Rica, as marriage equality became legal in the country. It took a while. In 2016, Costa Rica requested that the Inter-American Court of Human Rights interpret the right to privacy and the right to equal protection under the American Convention on Human Rights. In a landmark 2017 opinion, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights stated that all rights applicable to heterosexual couples should extend to same-sex couples.…

~ Visit us! New section at the Portal of Culture of Latin American and the Caribbean on how the region is facing Covid-19
~ UNESCO launches the first ResiliArt discussion in the Caribbean within the framework of Transculture Project to discuss resilient art responses to Covid-19
~ Hong Kong: Beijing Threatens Draconian Security Law
~ US: Don’t Sell Attack Helicopters to Philippines
~ Malta: Disembark Rescued People
~ Belarus: Activists, Journalists Jailed as Election Looms
~ Stop Backsliding on Use of Child Soldiers
~ Saudi Arabia: Free Adult Children of Ex-Official
~ New Database Threatens Right to Privacy in Russia
~ WHO Should Intervene to End Internet Shutdowns amid Pandemic
