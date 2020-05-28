Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Visit us! New section at the Portal of Culture of Latin American and the Caribbean on how the region is facing Covid-19

Language English

© Unesco -


~ UNESCO launches the first ResiliArt discussion in the Caribbean within the framework of Transculture Project to discuss resilient art responses to Covid-19
~ Hong Kong: Beijing Threatens Draconian Security Law
~ US: Don’t Sell Attack Helicopters to Philippines
~ Malta: Disembark Rescued People
~ Belarus: Activists, Journalists Jailed as Election Looms
~ Stop Backsliding on Use of Child Soldiers
~ Saudi Arabia: Free Adult Children of Ex-Official
~ New Database Threatens Right to Privacy in Russia
~ WHO Should Intervene to End Internet Shutdowns amid Pandemic
~ Venezuela: Urgent Aid Needed to Combat Covid-19
