Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Beijing Threatens Draconian Security Law

Click to expand Image Delegates applaud as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 22, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, Pool (New York) – The Chinese legislature’s adoption of a formal decision to directly impose national security legislation on Hong Kong threatens the basic rights and freedoms of the city’s people, Human Rights Watch said today. The law, which China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) almost certainly will enact, will prohibit acts of “splittism, subversion,…

© Human Rights Watch -


~ Zimbabwe: Drop bogus charges against opposition leaders who suffered sexual assault
~ Global Education Coalition facilitates free internet access for distance education in several countries
~ Launch of UNESCO Report on museums around the world in the face of COVID-19
~ Strengthening global coordination and science-based solutions for integrated ocean management
~ ‘Lockdown generation’ of young workers will need extra help after COVID-19, urges UN labour chief
~ US – RSF applauds Twitter’s actions to counter Trump misinformation
~ International Arts Education Week
~ US states ‘manipulating’ COVID-19 pandemic to restrict abortion access, rights experts charge
~ Kyrgyzstan urged to withdraw bill for combatting online disinformation
~ Ethiopia: ICRC supports local manufacture of face shields
