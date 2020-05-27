Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US: Don’t Sell Attack Helicopters to Philippines

Click to expand Image Image of a US Army AH-64E Apache attack helicopter. © 2020 US Army/Specialist Cody Rich (Washington, DC) – The US Congress should block or delay sales of almost $2 billion in attack helicopters and munitions to the Philippines until the government adopts major reforms to end military abuses and hold those responsible to account, Human Rights Watch said today. The Trump administration notified Congress in late April 2020 of two possible Foreign Military Sales by the US military to the Philippines, one for $1.5 billion including six AH-64E Apache attack helicopters,…

