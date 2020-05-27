Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malta: Disembark Rescued People

Click to expand Image The Europa II, a tourist ferry sets sail from Marsamxett Harbour, Valletta, Malta. The vessel, along with sister ship, Atlantis, are being used by the Maltese government to detain asylum seekers in the Mediterranean. © 2012 NielsVK / Alamy Stock Photo (Milan) – The Maltese government should immediately allow more than 160 people detained on two private tourism vessels just off Maltese territorial waters to disembark in Malta and seek asylum if they choose, Human Rights Watch said today. Since April 30, 2020, the Maltese government has been paying a private company…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Zimbabwe: Drop bogus charges against opposition leaders who suffered sexual assault
~ Global Education Coalition facilitates free internet access for distance education in several countries
~ Launch of UNESCO Report on museums around the world in the face of COVID-19
~ Strengthening global coordination and science-based solutions for integrated ocean management
~ ‘Lockdown generation’ of young workers will need extra help after COVID-19, urges UN labour chief
~ US – RSF applauds Twitter’s actions to counter Trump misinformation
~ International Arts Education Week
~ US states ‘manipulating’ COVID-19 pandemic to restrict abortion access, rights experts charge
~ Kyrgyzstan urged to withdraw bill for combatting online disinformation
~ Ethiopia: ICRC supports local manufacture of face shields
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter