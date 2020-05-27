Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Activists, Journalists Jailed as Election Looms

Click to expand Image A nearly empty Oktyabrskaya Street in Minsk, Belarus amid coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic precautions on April 05, 2020. © 2020 Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (Moscow) – Belarusian authorities have intensified their crackdown on independent activists and journalists, with presidential elections less than three months away, Human Rights Watch said today. Between May 6 and 13, 2020, the authorities arbitrarily arrested over 120 peaceful protesters, opposition bloggers, journalists, and other critics of the government in 17 cities. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic,…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Zimbabwe: Drop bogus charges against opposition leaders who suffered sexual assault
~ Global Education Coalition facilitates free internet access for distance education in several countries
~ Launch of UNESCO Report on museums around the world in the face of COVID-19
~ Strengthening global coordination and science-based solutions for integrated ocean management
~ ‘Lockdown generation’ of young workers will need extra help after COVID-19, urges UN labour chief
~ US – RSF applauds Twitter’s actions to counter Trump misinformation
~ International Arts Education Week
~ US states ‘manipulating’ COVID-19 pandemic to restrict abortion access, rights experts charge
~ Kyrgyzstan urged to withdraw bill for combatting online disinformation
~ Ethiopia: ICRC supports local manufacture of face shields
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter