Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stop Backsliding on Use of Child Soldiers

Click to expand Image When I joined Human Rights Watch more than two decades ago, I quickly became involved with a global campaign to stop the use of child soldiers. Today marks 20 years since 1 of the campaign’s key accomplishments – the adoption of the United Nations treaty banning the use of child soldiers. Since then, 170 countries have ratified the treaty, agreeing not to use children under the age of 18 in direct hostilities and to criminalize the recruitment and use of children by non-state armed groups. Because of the treaty, governments – including the United States and United Kingdom,…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Zimbabwe: Drop bogus charges against opposition leaders who suffered sexual assault
~ Global Education Coalition facilitates free internet access for distance education in several countries
~ Launch of UNESCO Report on museums around the world in the face of COVID-19
~ Strengthening global coordination and science-based solutions for integrated ocean management
~ ‘Lockdown generation’ of young workers will need extra help after COVID-19, urges UN labour chief
~ US – RSF applauds Twitter’s actions to counter Trump misinformation
~ International Arts Education Week
~ US states ‘manipulating’ COVID-19 pandemic to restrict abortion access, rights experts charge
~ Kyrgyzstan urged to withdraw bill for combatting online disinformation
~ Ethiopia: ICRC supports local manufacture of face shields
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter