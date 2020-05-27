Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US – RSF applauds Twitter’s actions to counter Trump misinformation

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) commends Twitter for applying fact check labels to tweets by President Donald Trump that include unsubstantiated information. RSF calls on both technology companies and governments to take mutual responsibility in ensuring reliable information prevails over misinformation on platforms, and suggests updating US laws that govern the internet, such as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Twitter fact checked President Trump for the first time on May 26, applying its new

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Zimbabwe: Drop bogus charges against opposition leaders who suffered sexual assault
~ Global Education Coalition facilitates free internet access for distance education in several countries
~ Launch of UNESCO Report on museums around the world in the face of COVID-19
~ Strengthening global coordination and science-based solutions for integrated ocean management
~ ‘Lockdown generation’ of young workers will need extra help after COVID-19, urges UN labour chief
~ International Arts Education Week
~ US states ‘manipulating’ COVID-19 pandemic to restrict abortion access, rights experts charge
~ Kyrgyzstan urged to withdraw bill for combatting online disinformation
~ Ethiopia: ICRC supports local manufacture of face shields
~ Amid COVID, we must not lose focus on violations and abuses in war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter