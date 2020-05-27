Joint UN/ICRC Op-Ed on explosive weapons in populated areas and Covid-19

Tolerance.ca
~ China: celebrity blogger gets 4 years in jail for criticizing Communist Party
~ Surge in harassment of Indian reporters over coronavirus coverage
~ South Korea: RSF calls on tobacco giant KT&G to drop abusive suit against journalist
~ Covid-19 Prisoner Releases Too Few, Too Slow
~ Nigeria: Help children ravaged by war or risk a ‘lost generation’ in the Northeast
~ Two Years in Prison for Gay Sex in Turkmenistan
~ Costa Rica First in Central America to Legalize Same-Sex Marriage
~ Human Rights Watch Submission to the UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women
~ Greece Migrant Camps Unfit for Pregnant People
~ How to Prevent Covid-19 Outbreaks in Latin America’s Prisons
