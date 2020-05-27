Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Lasting Harm to Children from ‘Drug War’

May 27, 2020 Video Philippines: Lasting Harm to Children from ‘Drug War’ UN Human Rights Council Should Promote Justice for Killings   (Manila) – Thousands of children in the Philippines have suffered lasting physical, emotional, and economic harm from President Rodrigo Duterte’s abusive “war on drugs,” Human Rights Watch said in a report and accompanying video released today. Governments at the United Nations Human Rights Council in June 2020 should support an independent international investigation into the “drug war” killings in the Philippines, including violations against children. …

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Joint UN/ICRC Op-Ed on explosive weapons in populated areas and Covid-19
~ China: celebrity blogger gets 4 years in jail for criticizing Communist Party
~ Surge in harassment of Indian reporters over coronavirus coverage
~ South Korea: RSF calls on tobacco giant KT&G to drop abusive suit against journalist
~ Covid-19 Prisoner Releases Too Few, Too Slow
~ Nigeria: Help children ravaged by war or risk a ‘lost generation’ in the Northeast
~ Two Years in Prison for Gay Sex in Turkmenistan
~ Costa Rica First in Central America to Legalize Same-Sex Marriage
~ Human Rights Watch Submission to the UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women
~ Greece Migrant Camps Unfit for Pregnant People
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter