Human Rights Observatory

“Our Happy Family Is Gone”

Summary Thousands of people in the Philippines have been killed since President Rodrigo Duterte launched his “war on drugs” on June 30, 2016, the day he took office. Among those who died have been dozens of children under age 18 who were either specifically targeted or were inadvertently shot during anti-drug raids, what authorities have called “collateral damage.” Philippine children’s rights nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) put the total number of child fatalities at 101 from July 2016 through December 2018, both targeted and killed as bystanders. More deaths of children have been reported…

~ Joint UN/ICRC Op-Ed on explosive weapons in populated areas and Covid-19
~ China: celebrity blogger gets 4 years in jail for criticizing Communist Party
~ Surge in harassment of Indian reporters over coronavirus coverage
~ South Korea: RSF calls on tobacco giant KT&G to drop abusive suit against journalist
~ Covid-19 Prisoner Releases Too Few, Too Slow
~ Nigeria: Help children ravaged by war or risk a ‘lost generation’ in the Northeast
~ Two Years in Prison for Gay Sex in Turkmenistan
~ Costa Rica First in Central America to Legalize Same-Sex Marriage
~ Human Rights Watch Submission to the UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women
~ Greece Migrant Camps Unfit for Pregnant People
