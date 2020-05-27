Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Surge in harassment of Indian reporters over coronavirus coverage

NewsAfter logging an alarming total of 15 cases of police and judicial harassment of Indian journalists in the past four weeks, mainly in connection with their coronavirus coverage, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the supreme court to remind the governments of India’s various territories of their constitutional duty to respect press freedom.The latest of example of harassment of reporters covering the Covid-19 crisis was in Sitamarhi, a district in the northeastern state of Bihar, where the

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Joint UN/ICRC Op-Ed on explosive weapons in populated areas and Covid-19
~ China: celebrity blogger gets 4 years in jail for criticizing Communist Party
~ South Korea: RSF calls on tobacco giant KT&G to drop abusive suit against journalist
~ Covid-19 Prisoner Releases Too Few, Too Slow
~ Nigeria: Help children ravaged by war or risk a ‘lost generation’ in the Northeast
~ Two Years in Prison for Gay Sex in Turkmenistan
~ Costa Rica First in Central America to Legalize Same-Sex Marriage
~ Human Rights Watch Submission to the UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women
~ Greece Migrant Camps Unfit for Pregnant People
~ How to Prevent Covid-19 Outbreaks in Latin America’s Prisons
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter