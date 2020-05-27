Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19 Prisoner Releases Too Few, Too Slow

Expand Inmates sitting in an overcrowded jail in Manila, Philippines, February 2019.  © 2019 Kyodo via AP Images (New York) – Governments are releasing from jails and prisons far too few people whose continued detention in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic is not justified, Human Rights Watch said today, based on a global media survey. Available data indicates that the virus is spreading rapidly through jails and prisons, putting detainees, staff, and their families at unacceptable risk. Globally, abusive laws that criminalize non-criminal conduct and policies that prioritize incarceration,…

More
~ Joint UN/ICRC Op-Ed on explosive weapons in populated areas and Covid-19
~ China: celebrity blogger gets 4 years in jail for criticizing Communist Party
~ Surge in harassment of Indian reporters over coronavirus coverage
~ South Korea: RSF calls on tobacco giant KT&G to drop abusive suit against journalist
~ Nigeria: Help children ravaged by war or risk a ‘lost generation’ in the Northeast
~ Two Years in Prison for Gay Sex in Turkmenistan
~ Costa Rica First in Central America to Legalize Same-Sex Marriage
~ Human Rights Watch Submission to the UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women
~ Greece Migrant Camps Unfit for Pregnant People
~ How to Prevent Covid-19 Outbreaks in Latin America’s Prisons
